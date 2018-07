Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crosses the finish line of the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The pack of riders in action along the west coast in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie during the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Wanty Groupe Gobert team rider Yoann Offredo of France in action during the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Education First Drapac Cannondale rider Lawson Craddock of US in action after crashing during the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The pack of riders in action during the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noimoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Quick Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria of Colombia celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader yellow jersey after winning the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria (R) of the Quick Step Floors team celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 1st stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 201km between Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile and Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) clinched the yellow jersey on Saturday with a victory in the action-packed inaugural stage of this year's 105th edition of the Tour de France road race.

Separate issues hindered two of the Tour's favorites; Chris Froome of Britain (Team Sky) fell 51 seconds behind the leader after a crash, while Nairo Quintana of Colombia (Movistar) dropped one minute and 12 seconds back after suffering a punctured tire just three kilometers shy of the finish.