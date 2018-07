The director of the Tour de France said Monday that cycling's foremost race will accept the return of Chris Froome after he was cleared of a suspected doping offense but added it would be better if such decisions were in the future not announced at the last minute.

Christian Prudhomme confirmed that the Tour's organizer, Amaury Sport Organisation, will not seek to bar Team Sky's Froome from taking part in the race because the UCI's decision to clear Froome had rendered any such attempt obsolete.