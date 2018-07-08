Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured the coveted yellow jersey with a photo-finish victory in a crash-ridden stage 2 of the Tour de France road race on Sunday.
Stage 1 winning Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) took a tumble on a corner with just three kilometers to go, opening up the final sprint for Sagan, who battled it out with Italian Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) as the leading pack broke towards the finish line in La Roche-sur-Yon.