French rider Sylvain Chavanel of the Direct Energie team in action during the 2nd stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5km between Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and La Roche-Sur-Yon, France, Jul 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Slovakian rider Peter Sagan of the Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 2nd stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5km between Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and La Roche-Sur-Yon, France, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Slovakian rider Peter Sagan (L) of the Bora Hansgrohe team sprints to win the 2nd stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5km between Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and La Roche-Sur-Yon, France, 08 July 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured the coveted yellow jersey with a photo-finish victory in a crash-ridden stage 2 of the Tour de France road race on Sunday.

Stage 1 winning Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) took a tumble on a corner with just three kilometers to go, opening up the final sprint for Sagan, who battled it out with Italian Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) as the leading pack broke towards the finish line in La Roche-sur-Yon.