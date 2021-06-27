Riders react after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 197.8km from Brest to Landerneau, France, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

A rider lies in a ditch after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 197.8km from Brest to Landerneau, France, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

A rider receives medical care after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 197.8km from Brest to Landerneau, France, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

An injured rided is secured on a stretch after receiving first aid from French paramedics after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 197.8km from Brest to Landerneau, France, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

A rider receives medical care after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 197.8km from Brest to Landerneau, France, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anne-Christine Poujoulat