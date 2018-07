German rider Marcel Kittel (R) of Team Katusha Alpecin and his teammates attend the opening ceremony of the 105th edition of the Tour de France 2018 cycling race in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, July 5 2018. The 105th edition of the Tour de France will start in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile on July 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Australian rider Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb attends the opening ceremony of the 105th edition of the Tour de France 2018 cycling race in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, July 5, 2018. The 105th edition of the Tour de France will start in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile on July 7 2018. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French mounted police in the finish area of the 1st stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 188km between Mont-Saint-Michel and Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, July 2, 2016. EFE-EPA(FILE)/ SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The French Ministry of the Interior on Friday announced its public security arrangements for the world's most famous cycling race.

According to a statement released in Paris, it will deploy for the 2018 Tour de France over 10,000 policemen, 13,000 national gendarmes, and 6,000 firefighters, from this coming weekend until the final stage in Paris on July 29.