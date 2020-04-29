The Tour de France is still set to go ahead with its delayed 29 August to 20 September schedule despite the French government banning events with more than 5,000 spectators until September.
Colombia's Egan Bernal (R) of Team Ineos wears the overall leader's yellow jersey as he passes with the pack by the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and final stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 128km between Rambouillet and the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the qualification session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 06 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/FILIP SINGER
