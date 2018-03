Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott (R) drives for a layup against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) during the second half of the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (R) drives for a layup against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) during the second half of the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2018.

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (L) defends against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (R) during the first half of the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2018.

Dominican-American center player Karl-Anthony Towns Tuesday made a double-double despite receiving a blow to the chin and led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a home win of 111-116 against the Washington Wizards.

Towns scored 37 points, his best this season, and 10 rebounds as leader of the Timberwolves attack.