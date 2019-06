The driver Kamui Kobayashi secured pole position in his Toyota TS050 ahead of 24 hours of Le Mans, leaving second-place Fernando Alonso of Spain looking forward on Friday to what he described as his hour of truth: overtaking his teammate to take the lead while racing.

Alonso, who retired from Formula One at the end of last season, has been trying to make a name for himself in endurance races such as Le Mans.