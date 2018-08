Photo provided by Toyota showing Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso during the second free practice session for the 6 Hours of Silverstone World Endurance Championship event, in Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Moy

Photo provided by Toyota showing Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (R) and Swiss pilot Sebastien Buemi during the second free practice session for the 6 Hours of Silverstone World Endurance Championship event, in Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Moy

Photo provided by Toyota showing Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso's race car during the second free practice session for the 6 Hours of Silverstone World Endurance Championship event, in Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Moy

Photo provided by Toyota showing Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso's race car during the second free practice session for the 6 Hours of Silverstone World Endurance Championship event, in Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Moy

Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed the top two spots here Friday in free practice ahead of this weekend's 6 Hours of Silverstone World Endurance Championship event.

On this occasion, however, it was the No. 7 Toyota, driven by Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway, that set the pace, logging a best lap of 1m38.536s.