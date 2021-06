Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) of Greece drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (L) of Serbia and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (R) of Switzerland during game one of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (R) shoots on Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (2R) Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari of Italy (2L) and Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (L) during game one of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (L) and guard Pat Connaughton (R) during game one of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks attack with a double-double of 48 points and 11 assists, edging out Milwaukee Bucks 113-116 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Other members of the visiting Hawks team to post double-double were John Collins, with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Clint Capella, with 12 points and 19 rebounds.