Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L) looks for an open man while being guarded by Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (R) during the NBA Game 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton goes in for the dunk during the NBA Game 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (C) goes in for the dunk, as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L-back) Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (2L) and Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (L) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (2R) and Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (R) looks on during the NBA Game 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (R) fights for position against Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (L) during the NBA Game 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Shooting guard CJ McCollum, with 37 points, led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 100-96 away win over the Denver Nuggets in the seventh and final game of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, qualifying for the finals for the first time since 2000 with a 4-3 score.

The team from the Beaver State will now have to face two-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors, who qualified Friday by eliminating the Houston Rockets 4-2.