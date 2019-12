Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (C) celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (L) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

José Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur left it to the last minute to secure three points with a 2-1 away win at Wolves in Sunday's Premier League action.

Spurs came out the gates quickly with a Lucas Moura goal just eight minutes after kick-off. The Brazilian managed to weave through the Wolverhampton defence before smashing into the roof of the net. EFE-EPA