Italian cyclist Matteo Trentin won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday.
Trentin earned the fourth Le Tour stage triumph for his team, Mitchelton-Scott, in the last nine stages.
Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates on the podium his win following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos reacts on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The pack in action during the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The peloton is on the way during the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
