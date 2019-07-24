Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates on the podium his win following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Italy's Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos reacts on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The pack in action during the 17th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Pont Du Gard and Gap, France, July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT