Sporting CP soccer player Rúben Semedo fights for the ball with Arouca soccer players Vitor Costa (L) and Adilson Tavares during the Portuguese First League Soccer match at Alvalade XXI Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 6th November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A trial against a Portuguese soccer player accused of threatening behavior has been suspended, sources from a regional high court of justice said Wednesday.

According to the High Court of Justice of the Community of Valencia, the proceedings against Spanish club Villareal’s Ruben Semedo were suspended because one of the alleged victims was not summoned with sufficient notice.