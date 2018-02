FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas in action during a training session at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, Sept. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A Spanish court on Thursday launched a hearing against a soccer player agent over alleged irregularities in the transfer of Real Madrid's former star goalkeeper to the Portuguese club Porto.

Businessmen from the Spanish southern region of Mallorca had accused Santos Marquez of fraud, claiming he had not paid them their rightful commission despite signing a contract during Iker Casillas' move to Porto.