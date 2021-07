Silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown of Great Britain, gold medalist Flora Duffy of Bermuda and bronze medalist Katie Zaferes of the US during the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Flora Duffy of the Bermudas during the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medal winner Bermuda's Flora Duffy celebrates after she crossed the finish line at the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Bermuda on Tuesday celebrated its first-ever Olympic gold medal won by Flora Duffy in the women's triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

Duffy's win also gave Bermuda the title of the smallest country in the world to win a Summer Olympics gold, and its second medal, after Clarence Hill's bronze in the boxing in Montreal 1976.