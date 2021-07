Flora Duffy of the Bermudas winning the Women's Individual Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Georgia Taylor-Brown (L) of Great Britain, Jessica Learmonth (C) of Great Britain and the eventual winner Flora Duffy of the Bermudas in action during the Women's Individual Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Flora Duffy of the Bermudas emerge from the swimming section of the Women's Individual Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Flora Duffy won the women's triathlon Tuesday on a stormy course in the Japanese capital, becoming the first athlete from Bermuda to win an Olympic gold medal.

Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain) won the silver. Katie Zaferes (the United States), world champion in 2019, took the bronze. EFE