Amanda Anisimova of the United States hits a forehand during her women's third-round match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Anisimova was winning 5-7, 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova was forced to retire with an ankle injury. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

American Sloane Stephens hits a backhand during her French Open women's third-round match against Frenchwoman Diane Parry in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Stephens won 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the round of 16. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

American Cori Gauff hits a forehand during her French Open third-round match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Gauff won 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Karolina Muchova (foreground) of the Czech Republic is consoled by Amanda Anisimova of the United States after being forced to retire with an ankle injury from their French Open third-round match in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Anisimova won 5-7, 6-2, 3-0, ret. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Three American women have secured spots in the last 16 of the French Open, with young hopefuls Amanda Anisimova and Cori Gauff and resurgent veteran Sloane Stephens all moving through in convincing fashion on Friday.

The 20-year-old Anisimova had the most difficult test, dropping the first set against Czech Karolina Muchova before seizing full control over the next set and a half.