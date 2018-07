Players for Colombian side Atletico Nacional Juan David Valencia (left) and Francisco Najera (right) vie for the ball with Velez Sarsfield's Aguston Doffo during a friendly match in Medellin, Colombia, on July 4, 2015. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Velez Sarsfield became the third Argentine first-division club to be eliminated from the 2017-2018 Copa Argentina when it lost 1-1 (4-3) to Central Cordoba in a penalty shootout.

Central Cordoba, a second-division club based in the northern city of Santiago de Estero, pulled off the latest surprise in the round of 64 of the final stage with its win on Tuesday night.