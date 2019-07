Kieran Trippier of England reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 third place soccer match between Belgium and England in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Right-back Kieran Trippier has signed a three-season contract with Atletico Madrid from England's Tottenham Hotspur, the La Liga side announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement over the transfer of Kieran Trippier.