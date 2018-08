Tigers' Javier Aquino (R) vies for the ball with Diablos Rojos' Omar Tobio during a game of the Mexican Tournament, in Monterrey, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigers' Luis Rodriguez (R) vies for the ball with Diablos Rojos' Cristian Borja during a game of the Mexican Tournament, in Monterrey, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2018. EFE

Diablos Rojos' Enrique Triverio celebrates scoaring against Tigers during a game of the Mexican Tournament, in Monterrey, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Enrique Triverio and William Da Silva scored a goal each Saturday to give a 2-1 victory to Toluca against the Tigers UANL who had 29 games without a loss in their home venue Stadium University.

Triverio and Da Silva each scored at the 53-minute and 63-minute marks respectively while Andre Pierre Gignac scored Tiger's only goal at 15 minutes.