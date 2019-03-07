FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (L) in action against Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (R) during the second leg of the Spanish King's Cup semifinal match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's woes after the club's shocking exit from the Champions League round of 16 continued Thursday as the team reported that defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Lucas Vazquez are expected to miss action for weeks due to injury.

Carvajal and Vazquez joined Wales winger Gareth Bale and Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior on the sideline, having all sustained injuries during Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 that saw the Dutch team advance into the quarterfinals with 5-3 win on aggregate.