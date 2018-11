Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (L) during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is doubtful for their upcoming match against the Detroit Lions due to an injury, his team said on Tuesday.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky was on the "day-to-day" list of injured due to a right shoulder injury.