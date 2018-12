San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (L) eludes a tackle by Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis (R) during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (R) tries to elude a tackle by Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard (L) during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (foreground) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh (background) during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a touchdown pass to take the Chicago Bears to a 14-9 victory at home against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, the team's eighth win in nine games.

Trubisky completed 25 of 29 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.