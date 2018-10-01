Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart (L) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (R) during their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2018. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (L) runs for a touchdown ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Taylor (R) during their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (L) scrambles away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Brent Grimes (R) as he runs for a first down during their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2018. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (R) runs past a diving Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (L) during their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for six touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 on Sunday.

Trubisky completed 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards with six touchdown passes.