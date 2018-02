IOC president Thomas Bach speaks at the unveiling of the Olympic Truce Mural at the PyeongChang Olympic Village before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A member of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games puts her signature on the Olympic Truce Mural after its unveiling at the PyeongChang Olympic Village before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A student ambassador signs the Olympic Truce Mural following the unveiling at the PyeongChang Olympic Village before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Olympic Truce Mural was unveiled on Monday at the Olympic Village in PyeongChang, where the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will be held between Feb. 9-25.

After the Games, the mural will be moved to the Gangneung Olympic Park, located along the coast of the Sea of Japan and where most of the ice events will be held, and the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, which is near the Alpensia resort, the venue for the skiing events.