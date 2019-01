Russian Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck on Jan. 9, 2019, during the Dakar Rallly's third stage from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Russian Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck on Jan. 10, 2019, during the fourth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Russia's Andrey Karginov (right) drives his Kamaz truck alongside the Czech Republic's Martin Mack on Jan. 11, 2019, during the fifth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Tacna and Arequipa, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Russia's Andrey Karginov, a driver of one of the Kamaz team's trucks in this year's Dakar Rally, has been disqualified for not stopping and assisting a spectator he had struck during the route, race organizers said.

The spectator, a 60-year-old South African man, was standing outside one of the designated spectator zones when he was hit by Karginov's truck on Friday, suffering a broken leg and having to be taken to a hospital in this southern city.