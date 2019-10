San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts during his teams game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after signing two executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States' National Basketball Association's crisis with China over a pro-Hong Kong tweet reached the White House Wednesday where the US president accused the coaches of the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors for "pandering to China."

Speaking on the matter for the first time, Donald Trump said that the two sides would have to "work out their own situation" but came down hard on Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, coaches of the Spurs and Warriors respectively. EFE-EPA