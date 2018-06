White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to a question from the news media during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (L), and San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the US national anthem before the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 02 October 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Philadelphia Eagles defensive player Steven Means (2-L), Philadelphia Eagles defensive player Malcolm Jenkins (3-L) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive player Ron Brooks (4-L) stand with their fists in the air during the singing of the US National Anthem before the start of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

The President of the United States on Monday canceled a reception for the 2018 National Football League (NFL) champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, scheduled for Tuesday, due to the players' protests during the national anthem singing.

Donald Trump withdrew the invitation he had extended to the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House after finding that they intended to visit in a "small delegation," and not with their entire staff as is customary at such receptions.