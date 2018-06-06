The controversy over the president of the United States canceling a visit to the White House by the Philadelphia Eagles, the National Football League champions, spread to the NBA on Tuesday, when Cleveland Cavaliers star player LeBron James said neither his team nor opponents Golden State Warriors would meet with the president after winning the ongoing NBA Finals.
Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked African-American players who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality, and several players from across professional US sports have refused to attend the traditional ceremonies which honor the past season's champions.