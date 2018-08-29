President Donald Trump welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to the Oval Office on Tuesday and the soccer chief presented the US leader with a "red card," which - after listening to an explanation of what it signified - he jokingly showed the media representatives covering the event.
Trump welcomed the head of soccer's world governing body and the president of the US Soccer Federation, Carlos Cordeiro, to celebrate the selection of the US, along with Mexico and Canada, as the host for the 2026 World Cup.