Fabio Fognini of Italy in action during his semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the ATP tennis tournament Stockholm Open at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Simander

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after his semifinal match against Fabio Fognini of Italy in the ATP tennis tournament Stockholm Open at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Simander

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece continued to play at a strong level on Saturday as he beat second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 6-2 and booked a place in the Stockholm Open final, his third championship match of 2018 and his career.

It took Tsitsipas, age 20, one hour and 16 minutes to prevail over Fognini in their first career match, saving all four break points he faced in the process.