Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament men's singles final against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis at the Royal Tennis Hall on Oct. 21, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/Soren Andersson

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday became the first Greek tennis player to win an ATP World Tour title, defeating Ernest Gulbis of Latvia 6-4, 6-4 in the Stockholm Open.

Tsitsipas' third final proved the charm, as the 20-year-old had lost his two previous final appearances this year to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Canadian Open and the Barcelona Open, his first tour-level final.