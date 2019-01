Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) of Greece and Nikoloz Basilashvili (R) of Georgia meet at the net after their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (14) and Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych were the first to book their spots in the round of 16 of the Australian Open on Friday with four-set wins over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili (19) and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman (18) respectively.

Tsitsipas defeated Basilashvili 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 in a match that stretched almost three hours.