Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his round two men's singles match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates winning against Mackenzie McDonald of the USA during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Marin Cilic of Croatia and Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas, seeded 14th and the only Greek representative at the event, defeated Serbia's Viktor Troicki 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 and will face 19th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the next round.