Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning his men's singles quarter final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on day nine of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the men's singles quarter final match on day nine of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the men's singles quarter final match on day nine of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT