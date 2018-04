Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Austrian Dominic Thiem during their quarterfinals match at Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem reacts during the quarter final match played against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EEF/Alejandro Garcia

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday qualified for the Barcelona Open semifinals after he knocked out world number seven Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas needed an hour and 20 minutes to book a place in his second career semifinal after the 2017 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, where he lost to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.