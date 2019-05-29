Stefanos Tsitsipas put an end to his rival's dream of becoming the first Bolivian tennis professional to make progress in a Grand Slam in 40 years when he defeated Hugo Dellien in four sets at the 2019 French Open and enter the third round on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Dellien put up a good fight from the beginning, winning the first set after breaking the sixth-seeded twice, but the Bolivian twisted his ankle, a physical problem that he then had to carry during the whole encounter which he eventually lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.