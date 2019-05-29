Hugo Dellien of Bolivia gets medical assistance as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Stefanos Tsitsipas put an end to his rival's dream of becoming the first Bolivian tennis professional to make progress in a Grand Slam in 40 years when he defeated Hugo Dellien in four sets at the 2019 French Open and enter the third round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Dellien put up a good fight from the beginning, winning the first set after breaking the sixth-seeded twice, but the Bolivian twisted his ankle, a physical problem that he then had to carry during the whole encounter which he eventually lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.