Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) of Greece poses with his trophy after winning the final match against Dominic Thiem (L) of Austria at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, 17 November, 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not shown) of Greece during their final match at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, 17 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday became the first Greek to win the ATP Finals by defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-7(6), 6-2 and 7-6(4).

Tsitsipas established another milestone by - at age 21 years, three months - becoming the youngest player to win the tourney since Australia's Lleyton Hewitt triumphed in 2001 in Sydney at age 20.