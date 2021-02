Andrey Rublev of Russia (R) is congratulated by Feliciano Lopez of Spain (L) after winning his third Round Men's singles match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning his third Round Men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrey Rublev of Russia serves during his third Round Men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Andrey Rublev of Russia serves during his third Round Men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday as the Greek regained his shine after hanging by a thread in his previous five-set match.

It turned out to be a cakewalk for Tsitsipas (5) to book a place in the next round of the Australian Open for the second time in his career. EFE-EPA