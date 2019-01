Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after his defeat against Rafael Nadal of Spain in a men's singles semi final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Rafael Nadal of Spain sprays sweat after winning his men's singles semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece speaks to the media during a press conference after being defeated by Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

After a thrashing in the semifinal of the 2019 Austrian Open by Rafael Nadal on Thursday, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas had nothing but praise for the world No. 2 and the Spaniard's ability to force his opponents out of their comfort zones.

Tsitsipas showed weak resistance in the first two sets of his and Nadal's semifinal before giving up in the last set, resulting in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 defeat and the Spaniard qualifying for the final without dropping a set.