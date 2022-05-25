Fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas got off to a rocky start at this year's French Open, finding himself two sets down before asserting control and eventually wrapping up a 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the wee hours of Wednesday over Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the second round.
Tuesday's featured night match was one of the most entertaining contests of the first round, with both players showcasing their stylish one-handed backhands and also regularly interrupting the baseline rallies with drop shots.