Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece prepares to serve during his French Open first-round match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Paris, France, on 24 May 2022. Tsitsipas rallied to win 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates after winning the second set of his French Open first-round match against fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Paris, France, on 24 May 2022. Tsitsipas rallied to win 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a backhand during his French Open first-round match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Paris, France, on 24 May 2022. Tsitsipas rallied to win 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas got off to a rocky start at this year's French Open, finding himself two sets down before asserting control and eventually wrapping up a 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the wee hours of Wednesday over Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the second round.

Tuesday's featured night match was one of the most entertaining contests of the first round, with both players showcasing their stylish one-handed backhands and also regularly interrupting the baseline rallies with drop shots.