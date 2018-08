Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their quarter-final match at the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Sloane Stephens of the United States serves against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their quarter-final match at the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Stefanos Tsitsipas' best-ever run at an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event continued Friday when he rallied to upset third-ranked Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 and advance to the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The 19-year-old Greek rising star trailed by a set and a break, but he got back on serve late in the second set and then saved two match points in a marathon tiebreaker before forcing the decider.