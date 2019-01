Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his round four men's singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his round four men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court on being defeated in his round four men's singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning his round four men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning his round four men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Greece's promising tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday secured a seat in the Australian Open quarterfinals, having upset the two-time defending-champion Roger Federer of Switzerland 6-7(11-13), 7-6(7-3), 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

With the defeat, Federer, who won the most recent two editions of the Australian Open and six times overall, is expected to fall into the ATP-Ranking's sixth spot, at least.