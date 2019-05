Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis semifinal game against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Rafa Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis semi final game at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Spanish Rafael Nadal during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis semifinal game played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates against Spanish Rafa Nadal during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis semifinal game played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spain’s Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Mutua Madrid Open semi-final after he was stunned by Alexis Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on Saturday,

The Greek 20-year-old produced a performance of passion and grit as he booked his place in the final in Madrid for the first time in his young career. He will face world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday.