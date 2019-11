Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after hitting an ace on match point to defeat Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 on Nov. 16, 2019, in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, men's tennis's elite, eight-man, season-ending event at London's O2 Arena. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Greek rising star Stefanos Tstitsipas celebrates his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss great Roger Federer on Nov. 16, 2019, at London's O2 Arena in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, men's tennis's elite, eight-man, season-ending event. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas booked a spot in the championship match of the elite, season-ending ATP Finals for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4 victory here Saturday over six-time champion Roger Federer.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas had defeated the 38-year-old world No. 3 in four close sets early this year at the Australian Open and he looked at London's O2 Arena like a player who knows he belongs on court with the veteran Swiss great.