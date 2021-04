Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a forehand during his round of 64 match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on 13 April 2021. Sinner won 6-3, 6-4. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Aslan Karatsev of Russia hits a backhand during his round of 32 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on 13 April 2021. Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-4. EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during his round of 32 match against Aslan Karatsev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on 13 April 2021. Tstisipas won 6-3, 6-4. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas got his clay-court season off to a strong start with a 6-3, 6-4 victory Tuesday over Aslan Karatsev at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas had a surprisingly easy day at the office against the 29th-ranked Russian, whose fairy-tale run from the qualifying to the Australian Open semifinals has made him the story of the ATP Tour thus far this season.