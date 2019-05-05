Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) of Greece celebrates with his trophy after winning the final match against Pablo Cuevas (L) of Uruguay at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after winning the final match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates during the final match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES