Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No. 10, rolled to a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas on Sunday in the 2019 Estoril Open final.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
