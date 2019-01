Taro Daniel of Japan plays a shot during his second round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France plays a shot during his second round match against Taro Daniel of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates winning his second round match against Taro Daniel of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 over Taro Daniel of Japan in the second round of the Brisbane International.

It took the 33-year-old Frenchman an hour and 40 minutes to qualify for the tournament's quarterfinals and keep his hopes of a first Brisbane title alive.