France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action against Belgium's David Goffin during their Davis Cup singles match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, on Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Monday announced his withdrawal from the US Open, which gets underway next week, with a left knee injury.

The 33-year-old Tsonga, a former top-5 player and currently ranked 64th, has been struggling with the injury, which has sidelined him since February and required surgery two months later.